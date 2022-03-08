$2.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75. Lennar posted earnings of $2.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $15.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.50 to $16.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $16.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $18.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $83.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.87. Lennar has a one year low of $79.52 and a one year high of $117.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Lennar by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,820 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lennar by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,557 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Lennar by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,105 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after purchasing an additional 521,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,788,000 after buying an additional 309,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

