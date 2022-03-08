19,446 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $52,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

