$163.10 Million in Sales Expected for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) to announce $163.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.19 million to $164.00 million. Royal Gold reported sales of $142.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full-year sales of $641.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $582.80 million to $682.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $675.95 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $716.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Royal Gold.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.02.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $731,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,589,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,306,000 after acquiring an additional 189,348 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold stock opened at $129.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.67. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

About Royal Gold (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Gold (RGLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.