148,061 Shares in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 148,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Aquestive Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 19,070 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 21,204 shares during the period. 39.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

