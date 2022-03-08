139,566 Shares in Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 139,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.58% of Tscan Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

TCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tscan Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tscan Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of TCRX stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70.

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

