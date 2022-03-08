12,982 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) Purchased by White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFEB. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 431.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 38,203 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at about $408,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UFEB traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,166. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81.

