11,275 Shares in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 375.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 68,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freestate Advisors LLC now owns 122,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGIB opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $56.04 and a 1 year high of $61.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

