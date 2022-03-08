10,182 Shares in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the third quarter worth approximately $597,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 49.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Avista by 144.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 162,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 95,941 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 20.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Avista by 14.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.56.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $400,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,831 shares of company stock worth $653,324. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVA. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

