10,097 Shares in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $65,210.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSBC opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $620.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

