$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.04 billion. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year sales of $7.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $8.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $7.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.85.

In other news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,765 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 437,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,033,000 after buying an additional 112,090 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 28,792 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,282 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.63. The company had a trading volume of 213,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.70. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $142.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

