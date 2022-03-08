$1.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) will report $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the highest is $1.85. Crown also reported earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year earnings of $8.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

CCK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

CCK opened at $122.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.81 and a 200 day moving average of $109.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $95.26 and a fifty-two week high of $127.15.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $686,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,083 shares of company stock worth $981,685. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Crown by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

