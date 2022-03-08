$1.79 EPS Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the highest is $1.85. ICU Medical reported earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $9.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $10.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $12.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 37,323 shares of company stock worth $8,957,520 in the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 662.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,395,000 after buying an additional 400,501 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,177,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,911,000 after purchasing an additional 88,695 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $20,649,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 62.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 86,921 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $8.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $224.26. 12,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,443. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.80. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $183.39 and a 52 week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

