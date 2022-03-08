$1.74 EPS Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the highest is $1.75. Boston Properties posted earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.08. The stock had a trading volume of 33,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,016. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $100.53 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.66%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties (Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

