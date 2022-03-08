$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) to report $1.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the highest is $1.71 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $6.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.76 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,775. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,659,000 after buying an additional 523,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,059,000 after purchasing an additional 397,234 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,010,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $360,059,000 after purchasing an additional 379,175 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after purchasing an additional 365,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,249,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $104.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.74. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $135.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

