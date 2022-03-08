$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $7.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,971,267,000 after acquiring an additional 393,060 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,353,000 after buying an additional 606,445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,140,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,411,000 after buying an additional 69,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $510,236,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.63. 5,535,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,248,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

