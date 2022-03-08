$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. Eaton posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $7.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 137.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $145.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.61. Eaton has a 12-month low of $131.86 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

