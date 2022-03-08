0xcert (ZXC) Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 8th. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $683,136.32 and $94,231.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One 0xcert coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00034204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00105265 BTC.

0xcert Coin Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 336,893,262 coins. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.