$0.77 EPS Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) to report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Silgan posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Silgan.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of SLGN stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.49. 2,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,607. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $779,567.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $193,102.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185 in the last three months. 24.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter valued at $11,815,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Silgan by 9.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 730,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,116,000 after acquiring an additional 65,073 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter valued at $1,996,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 156,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan (Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.