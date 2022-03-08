$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.23. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

BSM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.65.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 144.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mudita Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,365,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 955,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 265,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 577,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 242,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

