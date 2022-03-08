$0.10 EPS Expected for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Sotherly Hotels reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 130.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 74.27% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS.

SOHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.22. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $4.49.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

