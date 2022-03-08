-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Several analysts have commented on VBLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.05.

VBLT stock remained flat at $$1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. 209,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,929. The company has a market cap of $81.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.13. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,108,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at $837,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 53,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

