-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). Lion Electric posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lion Electric.

LEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lion Electric from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEV. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $39,696,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,720,000. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 485.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 598,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 496,657 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 998,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 304,974 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $2,965,000. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LEV traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.80. 70,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,061. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.74.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

