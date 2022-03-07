Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Position Lessened by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Zscaler by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Zscaler by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Zscaler by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,700,000 after acquiring an additional 39,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $2,461,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,267 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

ZS opened at $225.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.92 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.32.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.66.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

