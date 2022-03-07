Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $801,119.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $801,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $968,619.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total value of $976,324.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.64, for a total value of $1,129,888.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total transaction of $1,256,116.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,127.00.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $108.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.43 and a twelve month high of $406.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 68.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.57.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

