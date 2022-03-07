Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Raymond James

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZION. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 218.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 45,337 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 18,495 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $186,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

