ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post earnings of $13.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $71.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion and a PE ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 23.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

