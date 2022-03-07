Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $383.49

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $383.49 and last traded at $384.47, with a volume of 4439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $394.24.
ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $561.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $492.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $540.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.54.
In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.
About Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)
Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.
