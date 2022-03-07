Zebi Token (ZEBI) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $361,724.13 and $1,660.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00042994 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.92 or 0.06576671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,274.01 or 0.99930018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00043636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00047396 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,150,514,079 coins and its circulating supply is 951,238,518 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Coin Trading

