Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.00

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.00 and last traded at $38.03, with a volume of 9460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZLAB shares. Macquarie started coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.71.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average of $84.77.

In other Zai Lab news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Zai Lab by 5.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 7.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 79.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.