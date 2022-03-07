Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut IRIDEX from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on IRIDEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company.

IRIX stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $68.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.22. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $9.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 16,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

