Zacks Investment Research Lowers Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SUPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after buying an additional 84,391 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 172,875 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,521 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.