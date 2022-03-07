Zacks Investment Research Lowers Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OTIC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a sell rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

OTIC stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $127.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 9.17.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otonomy will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Otonomy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 290,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 224,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

