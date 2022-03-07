Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.75.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.17. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arvinas will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $101,856.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,615 shares of company stock valued at $20,676,141. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after acquiring an additional 53,122 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,264,000 after acquiring an additional 19,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

