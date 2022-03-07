Zacks: Brokerages Expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Post Earnings of $3.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $3.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.64. Roper Technologies reported earnings of $3.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $15.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.40 to $15.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $16.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.11 to $16.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $454.58. 446,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,792. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.21. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $367.20 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $1,537,303 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

