Zacks: Brokerages Expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to Announce $1.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. MicroStrategy reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92). The company had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MSTR. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.

Shares of MSTR traded down $18.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $410.36. 340,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,986. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $307.19 and a 1-year high of $891.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $442.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $596.23. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 46.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,741,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth approximately $41,155,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.0% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.