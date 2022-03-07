Zacks: Brokerages Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.44 Million

Analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) to post sales of $104.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.37 million. eHealth reported sales of $134.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $459.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $453.34 million to $468.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $531.25 million, with estimates ranging from $480.26 million to $603.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 19.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EHTH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

eHealth stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 830,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,459. eHealth has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $310.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in eHealth by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,954,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,845,000 after buying an additional 74,967 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in eHealth by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in eHealth by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

