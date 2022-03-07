Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 117.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of CALM opened at $45.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.75 and a beta of -0.20. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $45.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 22.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth about $161,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

