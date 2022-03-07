Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.10 billion. Bausch Health Companies posted sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $9.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $150,971.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,098,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,159,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,930. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.65.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

