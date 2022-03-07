Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Will Post Earnings of -$1.82 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.94). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($7.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.64) to ($5.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($7.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.96) to ($5.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGIO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

AGIO stock opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,376,000 after purchasing an additional 599,992 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 328,821 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,537,000 after purchasing an additional 324,292 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 256,725 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,268,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 167,687 shares during the period.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.