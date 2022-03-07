Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Utz Brands posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $318,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 6,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $106,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,660 shares of company stock worth $905,323. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 918.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 41.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UTZ traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.56. 739,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,539. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

