Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) to announce $319.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $317.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $325.00 million. Unity Software reported sales of $234.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

U has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.45.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 216,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.53, for a total value of $30,053,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $7,955,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 437,624 shares of company stock valued at $56,384,776. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1,544.1% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:U traded down $5.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.01. 4,267,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,691,617. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.27 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.19.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

