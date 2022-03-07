Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Starbucks also reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 607,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $68,119,000 after buying an additional 150,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $90.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.51. The company has a market cap of $103.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $87.25 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

