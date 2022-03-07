Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Announce $1.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.70. PACCAR posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $8.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

In related news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589 in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 22.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 643,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $87.95 on Monday. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $99.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.60 and a 200-day moving average of $87.71.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

