Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to Post $0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.08. Hudbay Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on HBM. Raymond James raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBM stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,698,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,600. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -2.15%.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

