Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Healthpeak Properties reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

PEAK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.46. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,524 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

