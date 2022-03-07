Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $6.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. G1 Therapeutics posted sales of $14.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $41.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $51.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $83.67 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $117.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow G1 Therapeutics.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.03% and a negative net margin of 471.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

NASDAQ GTHX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,067. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The company has a market cap of $384.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.99. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $26.69.

In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $355,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 209,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 89,181 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 823,373 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 420,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 44,685 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 886,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,452,000 after purchasing an additional 200,034 shares during the period. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.