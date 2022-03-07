Zacks: Analysts Expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). Sprout Social reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sprout Social.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.91.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $2,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $55,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,327 shares of company stock worth $11,437,897. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPT opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average is $101.05. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Sprout Social Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprout Social (SPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.