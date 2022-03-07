Zacks: Analysts Expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.98 billion and the highest is $4.11 billion. Parker-Hannifin posted sales of $3.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $15.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.76 billion to $15.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.69 billion to $16.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.94.

Shares of PH stock opened at $283.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.32 and its 200-day moving average is $305.47. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $279.12 and a 1 year high of $340.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.75%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $3,546,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

