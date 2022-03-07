Zacks: Analysts Expect Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Navitas Semiconductor.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVTS. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ NVTS opened at $8.30 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $25,515,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $23,813,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $23,502,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $18,307,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $12,866,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

