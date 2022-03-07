Zacks: Analysts Expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) will announce $156.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.04 million and the lowest is $154.44 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $146.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $654.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $640.76 million to $668.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $695.96 million, with estimates ranging from $676.00 million to $718.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Iridium Communications stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.58. 736,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,707. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -551.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $48.95.

In related news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,997,000 after purchasing an additional 164,205 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 9.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after buying an additional 76,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 56.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 7,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

